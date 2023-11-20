Lebanon County Hit & Run Investigation

PALMYRA – Authorities in Lebanon County are searching for information regarding a hit and run. Around 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, Police were called to the intersection of East Cherry Street and South Forge Road in Palmyra for a report of a hit and run accident. The striking vehicle, a white in color sedan, had fled the scene, heading westbound on Cherry Street. The fleeing vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight. Police released a video of the vehicle which can be seen by clicking on the banner below. If anyone is able to identify the vehicle or the driver in the video, please contact Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189.