Lebanon County Bank Robbed

MYERSTOWN – State Police in Lebanon County are looking for bank robber. Yesterday around 11:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Truist Bank at 212 W. Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown for a bank alarm. Authorities say a black male, in his 30’s, about six feet tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt, and blue hospital mask sat down at a chair before approaching a teller telling them he was armed and demanded cash. The robber fled with $2800 and departed to the east on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.