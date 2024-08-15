Lawsuits Filed Due To Chester County Girl’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lawsuits contend that the state, two counties, and different schools missed warning signs and failed to protect a 12-year-old Chester County girl who was suffering abuse at her home before she died in May. Malinda Hoagland’s half sisters filed suits in PA state court as well as in federal court. The suits allege the defendants negligently missed red flags, including that the girlfriend of Malinda’s father who was helping care for the girl had a previous child abuse conviction. Hoagland’s father, Rendell, and the woman, Cindy Warren, are facing murder and other charges stemming from Malinda’s death in Chester County. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office arrested Rendell Hoagland and Warren after they reported Malinda was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where staff found she had broken bones and bruising all over her body.