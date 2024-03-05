Lawsuit Seeks To End Indefinite Solitary Confinement In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Six people incarcerated at prisons throughout PA have filed a federal class action lawsuit seeking to end the indefinite use of solitary confinement claiming it worsens mental health and violates Constitutional rights. The lawsuit was filed Monday. Lawyers for the six plaintiffs say it’s the first case of its kind to challenge indefinite solitary confinement and the use of solitary confinement for anyone with a mental health diagnosis. A number of lawsuits nationally have targeted the conditions of solitary confinement. Legislation seeking to reform the practice has been introduced. A state House Judiciary Committee hearing being held today is expected to focus on the use of it.