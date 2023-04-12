Lawsuit Alleges Chocolate Maker Ignored Natural Gas Alert Before Blast

WEST READING (AP) – A lawsuit over a deadly explosion at a Berks County chocolate factory says the candy-maker ignored warnings of a natural gas leak. The lawsuit was filed by the family of one of seven workers killed last month. It alleges that R.M. Palmer Company bears responsibility for the explosion. The family of Judy Lopez-Moran filed the first wrongful-death suit against Palmer. The suit says Palmer was warned about a natural gas leak, but failed to evacuate. A message seeking comment was sent to Palmer. Authorities are investigating the cause of the March 24 blast in West Reading. Federal safety officials have confirmed they were studying the role of a natural gas pipeline in the blast.