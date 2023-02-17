Lawmakers Want To Lower PA Driving Age

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being proposed to lower PA’s driving age. While state law allows young people to begin working before they are 16-years-old, it limits their employment choices by prohibiting them from driving until the age of 16. Republican Rep. Eric Nelson of Westmoreland County and Philadelphia Democrat Rep. Stephen Kinsey plan for legislation to change the age of eligibility for a junior driver’s license to 15-years-old and establish an age of eligibility of 15-years-old for a learner’s permit. A 15-year-old driver would be subject to the same extensive training and safety measures that currently exist for young drivers, including passenger limitations and nighttime driving restrictions. Three neighboring states -West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland – have made a change.