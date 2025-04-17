Lawmakers Seek Private School Students To Play Public School Extracurriculars

HARRISBURG – Three Republican PA House members plan on introducing legislation which will require a school district to permit a private school student, who is a resident of the school district, to participate in extracurricular activities that the school district offers. Under a proposal from Blair County Rep. Scott Barger, York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie, and Huntingdon County Rep. Rich Irvin, a student will be permitted to participate if they are able to meet all the requirements for participation in the activity and the private school does not offer the same activity. Under current law, both charter and home school students are permitted to participate in extracurricular activities at a public school. The lawmakers believe private school students should be able to participate as well. They are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of their measure.