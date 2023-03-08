Lawmakers React To PA Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Republican leaders voiced concerns with the budget proposal to increase spending by more than $1.3 billion above the current year’s budget. However, they say the $45.8 billion budget proposal does also include many priorities shared by Senate Republicans, including workforce development, infrastructure advancements, safe communities, and mental and behavioral health supports. The Senate Appropriations Committee will begin a series of public hearings on Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget plan on March 20. House Republican leaders called the budget a starting point that will need to be further negotiated. They say we must work to prudently conserve what we have of our financial success, so we do not go back to taxpayers for more when they are already struggling