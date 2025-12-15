PA Lawmakers Push Abortion Near Christmas

HARRISBURG – Pro life and pro family groups say that the Democrat leaders of the PA House are planning a vote this week on a package of seven pro-abortion bills. A vote on final passage is likely to take place this Wednesday, December 17th. House Bill 1957 would enshrine abortion in PA’s Constitution, allowing abortions to be performed up until birth, remove parental consent, and force taxpayers to pay for abortions. House Bills 1640, 1641, 1643, and 1966 would provide a legal shield for abortionists and stop victims’ families from seeking justice. House Bill 670 would lead to the prosecution of those peacefully pray, communicate, and offer resources outside abortion clinics. House Bill 2005 would remove informed consent and PA’s 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. Citizens are being encouraged by pro life and pro family groups to pray for our lawmakers and to be in contact with PA House members to encourage them to oppose the legislation.