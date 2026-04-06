Lawmaker’s Proposal Impacts ATM Fees

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Joe McAndrew will propose a measure to help folks be better informed of ATM fees. When using an ATM that is not with your specific bank, particularly a 3rd party ATM, you expect to pay a transaction fee. Federal law provides that an ATM fee notification occurs, but often the notification occurs at the end of the transaction process, making them far less convenient and lacking in transparency that users deserve. To address the shortcoming, McAndrew’s proposal would require ATMs to display a notification prior to the transaction. This will prompt the user with the amount of an ATM fee as soon as they insert their card, rather than waiting until the end. He says it’s a commonsense measure to make the lives of Pennsylvanians easier and provide transparency in the transaction process.