Lawmakers Pass New Limits On Fireworks

HARRISBURG (AP) — State lawmakers are giving their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks but the rules won’t be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks light up Pennsylvania skies. The state House voted 163 to 37 on Friday to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor’s press secretary says he plans to review it. The law would take effect in two months. Before a 2017 law change, fireworks in Pennsylvania were largely limited to sparklers and similar novelties. The changes permitted the sale of the full array of fireworks that meet federal consumer standards but also brought complaints about misuse.