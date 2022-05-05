Lawmakers Navigate PA Primary With Unfamiliar Maps

HARRISBURG (AP) – It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw PA legislative districts wrapped up. These days a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the home stretch of a primary election that will greatly cull their numbers. The state’s legislative redistricting commission produced a map reflecting dramatic shifts in demographics. Going before voters in PA’s May 17 primary election will be candidates for all 203 House and 25 of 50 Senate seats.