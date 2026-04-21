Lawmakers Highlight Living Organ Donor Tax Credit Proposal

HARRISBURG – Republican Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver from Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder Counties joined Democrat Senator Lindsey Williams from Allegheny County, advocates, donors, and transplant recipients at the Capitol on Monday to highlight the bipartisan legislation they co-prime sponsor to support living organ donors.

Senate Bill 124 would allow a living organ donor to deduct up to $10,000 in unreimbursed expenses related to donation, including travel, lodging, lost wages and medical expenses. The deduction would be limited to one use in a lifetime and could not reduce taxable income below zero. Current Pennsylvania law provides a tax credit to employers that offer paid leave to employees who donate an organ or bone marrow, but Senate Bill 124 addresses costs borne by living donors themselves. Senator Culver also spoke on the Senate floor in support of a resolution designating April 2026 as Pennsylvania Donate Life Month.