Lawmakers Fail To Override Key Element Of Wolf’s Climate Plan

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate failed to block Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, a regulation requiring fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit. A 32-17 vote failed to reach a two-thirds threshold to block the regulation written by the Wolf Administration. The compliance obligation on power plants that are subject to the regulation could start July 1. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said it’s absurd that we would initiate a tax increase on Pennsylvanians and our Commonwealth’s energy resources at a time when inflation and gas prices are skyrocketing. PA Democrats voted to increase electric bills by 30%, eliminate 22,000 homegrown jobs, and increase the cost of everyday products with no significant environmental benefit. The fight against the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon tax will continue in court.