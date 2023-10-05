Lawmakers Empower PA Parents To Decide What Sexual Content School Children Should See

HARRISBURG – A group of state lawmakers and pro-family supporters came together in Harrisburg to protect children from sexually explicit material and highlight some of the books known to be in school libraries in PA. Rep. Tom Jones of Lancaster & Lebanon Counties unveiled a tool to help parents review the content of books that might be in their child’s school library. The aim of the tool, and two pieces of legislation – House Bill 1659 and Senate Bill 7 – is to protect children from sexually explicit content. Currently, many students are exposed to such content unless parents actively opt out their child. The bills would require parents to grant permission for their children access explicit material. Parents can access the tool called “What’s In Our Child’s Library” by clicking on the picture below.