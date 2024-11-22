Lawmakers Critical Of Cuffs Run Project Ruling

HARRISBURG – Some area state lawmakers, such as York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, are speaking out about a vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC approving Yes Energy Storage LLC’s preliminary permit application for the Cuffs Run Project. She said the unelected bureaucrats at FERC made it crystal clear that one of the Biden Administration’s last acts in office will be to green light a project that will destroy lives and livelihoods in southern York County. What message are we sending when we reward irresponsible policies and punish the very people who put food on our tables? When neighboring states continue to consume more energy than they generate, it puts an unnecessary and irresponsible burden on Pennsylvania to come up with the difference. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to put an end to this project that has the potential to eliminate preserved and pristine farmland from the map for good, as well as detrimentally impact electric generation already occurring along the Susquehanna River.

Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler was also critical of the FERC decision saying the community at large, stakeholders, and legislators from the area have made it clear that the planned project would have far more negatives than benefits. With over $100 million been invested into Cuffs Run to protect the scenic land and encourage tourism to the area, this planned project would destroy preserved farms, a regional scenic trail, the viewshed of a popular multimodal rail trail, and forested lands needed to help protect the ecological health of this landscape and an already impaired waterway. The lawmakers will continue their opposition and working with stakeholders and fellow legislators to stop the project.