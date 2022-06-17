Lawmaker Wants To Suspend PA’s Gas Tax

SCRANTON – Lackawanna County Sen. Marty Flynn is calling for the suspension of the PA Liquid Fuels Tax – more commonly referred to as the “gas tax” – through the end of the year. Flynn will be proposing legislation and calling on his Senate colleagues to join him in easing the financial burden put on the working PA families caused by the record-high gas prices. In a co-sponsorship memo sent to Senate members, Flynn says “Pennsylvanians need a break” and “we have an obligation as elected officials to consider the challenges facing our constituents and seek meaningful solutions.”