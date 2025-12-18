Lawmaker Speaks Out Against Abortion Bill

HARRISBURG – The week before Christmas, when Christians celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, the Democrat-led PA House passed House Bill 1957 which would enshrine abortion in the state Constitution. The vote was 102 to 101 with two Democrats voting against it and two Republicans voting for it. The measure would remove all limits on abortion. Parental consent, informed consent, and the 24 hour waiting period for abortion would be removed, permitting abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. Lawrence County Rep. Marla Brown spoke against the bill saying, “I am horrified that I serve in a body willing to sanction the ending of the life of our most vulnerable and voiceless constituents.” The bill moves to the PA Senate for consideration. To become law, the bill would need to pass both chambers in two consecutive legislative sessions, then be approved by voters.