Lawmaker Seeks New PA Flag

HARRISBURG – A measure is being introduced which would redesign PA’s state flag. In his co-sponsorship memo, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Webster says the PA state flag is one of twenty state flags that features a seal on a blue background. He says PA’s flag should be recognizable and functional as a symbol of the Commonwealth, and stand out from other states while utilizing good flag principles. The Democrat plans on introducing a concurrent resolution to establish the PA State Flag Commission to study the history of the state flag, solicit design submissions for a new flag, and recommend changes to the flag. He adds it has been over 100 years since the General Assembly established the current state flag design.