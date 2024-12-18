Lawmaker Proposes Congressional Term Limits

HARRISBURG –As the 2025-26 Legislative Session kicks off, York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie plans on making good on his promise to advocate for congressional term limits. D’Orsie plans to introduce legislation that will cap the number of terms congressional office seekers can hold. The lawmaker says 8 out of 10 Americans support term limits, but polling and politics aside, most of his constituents agree that holding public office isn’t supposed to be a career or a platform with which to make a fortune.”The legislation will be introduced via Article V of the U.S. Constitution. The application to call a convention of states is narrowly focused on the topic of federal term limits and matches the resolution language other states have already put forth. Constitutionally, 34 of the 50 states must pass identical resolution language in order for the convention to take effect.