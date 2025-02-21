Lawmaker Offers PA FACE Act For Abortion Clinics

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell creating a state version of a federal law that protects patients when visiting sites where abortions are provided. House Bill 670 would establish a state version of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The FACE Act, signed by President Bill Clinton into law in May 1994, prohibits intimidation, obstruction and/or violence against those seeking abortion and reproductive healthcare services and providers, while also prohibiting defacement/damage to sites offering such services. The Democrat lawmaker said as long as abortion is legal in PA, all efforts must be made to not only keep reproductive healthcare readily accessible, but to keep both patients and providers safe during these processes. Powell’s legislation is before the PA House Judiciary Committee.