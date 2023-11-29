Lawmaker Helping Lead Impeachment Of Philadelphia’s Prosecutor Will Run For State Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) — A state lawmaker who’s helping lead the effort to impeach Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor is the newest candidate for Pennsylvania attorney general. Rep. Craig Williams declared his candidacy Tuesday after saying for months he planned to run for the state’s top law enforcement office. Williams is a Republican who represents part of suburban Philadelphia. He’s also a former federal prosecutor and former U.S. Marine Corps pilot and prosecutor. In an announcement video, Williams says, “I’m running for attorney general because I know how to deal with violence. … I fought the bad guys on the battlefield and I beat them in the courtroom.” He’s the third Republican to run. Democrats are facing a five-way primary.