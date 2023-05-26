Lawmaker Enters Memorial Day Weekend With Advocacy For New Memorial

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Joe Kerwin says it’s time for the PA Capitol to erect a memorial recognizing the sacrifices of Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one in military service. Flanked by Gold Star Families who continue to mourn the loss of their service member, Kerwin encouraged the Legislature to quickly pass House Bill 71, his legislation to bring a memorial to the Capitol Complex. The bill has bipartisan support and the backing of foundations that have pledged to pay for the memorial without tax dollars. Kerwin said a memorial for Gold Star Families on our state Capitol grounds would give these families a place to gather while praying, remembering, consoling, healing, and honoring. He added the memorial would also be a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made by our heroic military men and women as well as the grief that is endured by their families. Kerwin, who has served for the past decade in the Army National Guard, started advocating for the memorial early in his tenure in the state House.