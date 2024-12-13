Lawmaker Addresses Unexplained Drone Activity

HARRISBURG – In response to increasing reports of unexplained drone activity in PA and New Jersey, Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown has introduced a resolution urging the federal government to grant state governments the authority to respond to these threats. Since November, New Jersey has documented over 3,000 sightings of unidentified drones, some as large as cars, operating near military bases, private residences, and other locations. The incidents are now being reported in PA, heightening concerns about public safety and national security. Brown has sent a letter to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Whitaker calling on the FAA to prioritize addressing the issue and provide states with the authority to act when drones pose a threat. She said current federal regulations tie the hands of state and local governments, preventing them from taking immediate action when drones threaten the safety and privacy of our communities, The resolution comes amid growing frustration with the fed’s handling of drone-related incidents and the erosion of public trust, citing the 2023 Chinese spy balloon incident as an example of delayed federal response.