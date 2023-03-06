Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Harassment Will Not Resign

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he’s not resigning, but plans to enter inpatient treatment of some kind. A letter sent to House Democrat leaders by Delaware County Rep. Mike Zabel says he’s “very mindful of and saddened by the sensitive and disturbing allegations.” A union lobbyist said it was Zabel who sexually harassed her four years ago. She says he caressed her leg while they were discussing legislation. Zabel is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He did not respond to requests for comment, but his letter to Democrat leaders refers to an unspecified illness and says he wants to focus on recovery. House Republican leaders maintain Zabel should resign.