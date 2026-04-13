Latest Total For Faith Friendship Villa

MOUNTVILLE – A Lancaster County ministry has reversed their decision to close thanks to community donations, prayer and support. The board of directors of Faith Friendship Villa has reversed their decision to close the Mountville facility. The ministry is home to over 60 low-income residents with various disabilities and needs. Almost $721,000 has been raised thus far and Executive Director Tammi Morris is thanking those who have prayed and offered financial help to reach their goal. The current donation total will allow Faith Friendship Villa to remain open for another year giving the board time to establish new revenue connections. Their Save The Villa Campaign is built around 2 million people giving just one dollar each to keep the home operating. You can make a financial donation by going to their website: faithfriendship.org or you can mail a check to Faith Friendship Ministries, 128 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554.