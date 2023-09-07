Latest On Search For Chester County Prison Escapee

WEST CHESTER (AP) – Escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante remains at large. He has been spotted six times since he escaped, most recently Tuesday night when he was seen in Pennsbury Township, but soon disappeared into the woods. He was spotted Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the grounds. Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to serve a life sentence in state prison. He was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2021 and is also wanted in his native Brazil over a killing. At a press conference yesterday, prison officials said Cavalcante escaped by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire, and jumping from a roof. The acting warden of the Chester County Prison said a guard in an observation tower has been put on administrative leave. Residents are being urged to keep their homes and vehicles locked, to check the properties of vacationing neighbors, and to look out for missing cars, bicycles, or other transportation Cavalcante might use. Anyone with information on Cavalcante is asked to contact a State Police tip line at 717-562-2987.