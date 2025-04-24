Latest On PA Governor’s Residence Arson

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro has reopened to the public his official residence that was closed after an arsonist’s fire engulfed one of its wings. A former state police commissioner is studying the residence’s security and former governors and first ladies are raising money to help cover the cost to restore the damaged rooms. Shapiro said President Donald Trump called him to see how he and his family were doing. The governor said Trump was very gracious. They talked for a couple minutes about what transpired at the residence and then we talked about a whole host of other topics. 38-year-old Cody Balmer has been jailed on charges including attempted homicide and arson. Balmer’s public defender says he’ll undergo an examination of his competency to stand trial. He hasn’t entered a plea.