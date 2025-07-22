Latest On Fatal Lancaster County Plane Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – The National Transportation Safety Board was Lancaster County as they examined the scene of a fatal plane crash. On Sunday, July 20 around 8 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 500 block of Stauffer Road in Warwick Township. Upon arrival, officers determined that a small aircraft, a Piper PA-46, had crashed into a corn field just east of the runway at Lancaster Airport where the plane had just taken off. Police confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot was later identified as 58-year-old Musaddiq Nazeeri of Lebanon County. Nazeeri was a family medicine physician with a practice at 1023 Poplar Street in Lebanon. The aircraft was removed from the field yesterday. The NTSB says it will take around 18-20 months to complete their investigation.