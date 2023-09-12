Latest On Chester County Prison Escapee

CHESTER COUNTY – Authorities who have been trying to capture an escaped murderer for nearly two weeks say they’re shifting to a longer-term strategy and defended their efforts to this point. Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia said on Monday that law enforcement teams have the advantage now that 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante is apparently in suburban Philadelphia rather than the heavily wooded and more complicated terrain of the initial search area. It comes after police say Cavalcante slipped through the search perimeter, stole a delivery van, and abandoned it over the weekend. PA State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said no perimeter is completely secure. He said Cavalcante is desperate because he is reaching out for help from people with whom he hasn’t spoken to in years. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to a different prison. He had been sentenced to life in jail for the murder of an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Anyone with information on Cavalcante should call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987.