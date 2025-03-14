Latest On Baby’s Body Found Buried At Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – More details are known regarding the discovery of a baby’s body found buried at a Lancaster County home. A search warrant filed March 6 by Susquehanna Regional Police showed that a witness stated that the baby’s mother learned she was pregnant after taking an at-home pregnancy test. The mother went to an abortion clinic, but was told she was too far along for them to perform an abortion. The woman went online to obtain medication that would cause an abortion. She took the medication on May 9, 2024 and the next day, the premature child was birthed. The mother texted pictures to the witness. She told the witness she kept the child in a container under her bed for two or three weeks before burying the baby in her yard on Village Square Drive in East Donegal Township. So far, no charges have been filed.