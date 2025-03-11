Latest In Lancaster County Plane Crash Investigation

LITITZ (AP) – Three of the five family members injured in a single-engine plane crash in Lancaster County after the pilot reported an open door on the aircraft were sent to a burn center for treatment. The pilot was identified as Matt White and the four passengers injured in Sunday’s crash were his family members, citing his aviation company. The plane was White’s personal plane. Two patients were flown to the Lehigh Valley Health Network’s burn center and a third was driven there by ambulance, according to a spokesperson for Lancaster General Hospital, where all five occupants were taken immediately after the crash. No one on the ground was hurt in the crash after the plane took off from Lancaster Airport for Springfield, Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation and was working with the FAA, which it said has someone at the site to examine it and gather documentation. Investigators will look into the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment. That will include gathering recordings of air traffic control communications, flight tracking data, witness statements, surveillance video, and aircraft maintenance records. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident, while an investigation can take 12 to 24 months to complete.