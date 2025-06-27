Last Opportunity To Provide Bibles For Africa

LANCASTER – We are coming to the end of a month-long campaign to provide Bibles to the Church in Africa. WDAC has partnered with the Bible League to help provide the Holy Scriptures to those who greatly desire their own Bible to grow in Jesus Christ. $5 provides one Bible to a needy believer in Jesus Christ. You can make a tax deductible donation online to the Bible League by clicking on the banner below or you can call toll free 1-800-YES-WORD (1-800-937-9673). Thank you for your prayerful support.