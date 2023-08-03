Large Portion Of PA Budget Gets Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate returned to session today to finalize the General Appropriations Budget. Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law the bipartisan budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which represents only 75% of the total budget. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said the budget process reflects missed opportunities and broken trust among elected officials. Cutler added, “Even though the Senate made the decision to advance the General Appropriations Act today to avoid financial strain on many who depend on state government, the single point of failure in this budget remains the majority-fluid House Democratic leadership who essentially vetoed a good faith and bipartisan budget agreement between Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Senate to immediately help Pennsylvania students hopelessly trapped in failing schools.” The remaining 25% of the budget requires legislation to authorize expenditures. Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with their counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians and hopes their counterparts will do the same.