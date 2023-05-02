Landmark Cancer Screening Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 8 into law – the first-of-its-kind in the nation – that will require insurers to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost. The legislation, introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, passed both the state House and the Senate unanimously. It removes out-of-pocket costs associated with genetic testing for hereditary breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancer syndromes – as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer. The new law ensures that healthcare will be accessible and affordable for more Pennsylvanians and save countless lives. Shapiro was joined by legislative leaders from both parties and cancer survivors and advocates from all across the Commonwealth for the signing.