Landlord Sets Fire To Lancaster County Apartment

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County landlord pleaded guilty to setting fire to two tenants’ apartment in an effort to force them to vacate. 29-year-old Ronald Frisbie III of Akron pleaded guilty to two counts of arson, one count of burglary, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Frisbie will be sentenced at the conclusion of a pre-sentence investigation. Frisbie illegally entered and set fire to the apartment in the 300 block of South 10th Street in Akron Borough during the early morning of March 23, 2024. Two people were inside at the time, though neither was injured. The victims told police that Frisbie, their landlord, set fire to a box inside the apartment shortly before 3 a.m. to try to set the unit ablaze in order to get them to vacate. Police arrived to find the apartment filled with smoke and a box with burn marks.