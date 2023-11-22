Landlord Charged In York County Tenant’s Death

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities have charged a landlord in the death of his tenant. On April 30, 2023, police responded to the 6400 block of Pigeon Hill Road in Jackson Township and found 42-year-old Michael Byers deceased outside his home. His landlord, 35-year-old Zachary Neiman told police he found Byers outside by a fire pit. Police interviewed two neighbors who told them they heard Neiman and Byers arguing by the fire pit. They briefly spoke to Neiman who told them that he had assaulted Byers. An autopsy was performed and results showed the cause of death as blunt force injuries complicated by ethanol intoxication. Neiman was arrested this week for third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He is in York County Prison. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.