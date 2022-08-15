Landline From Lancaster To Philly

LANCASTER – Customers at Lancaster Airport will have a new option to travel through a partnership between American Airlines and Landline. Starting tomorrow, Landline will connect Lancaster Airport customers to American’s hub at Philadelphia Airport. Customers begin their trip at Lancaster Airport, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. Upon arrival at Philly Airport, they’ll de-board air-side, enter the terminal, and proceed directly to their connecting flight. When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive at Lancaster. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network. Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and features complementary wi-fi, streaming entertainment, and power at each seat. You can get more information by clicking on the picture below.