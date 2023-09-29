Lancaster’s Police Mounted Unit/Fire Station 6 Coming To An End

LANCASTER – With Lancaster City facing financial deficit, Mayor Danene Sorace announced that effective January 2024, the City will close Fire Station 6 and discontinue the Police Bureau’s Mounted Unit. The decisions were made after consideration and consultation with the chiefs. City officials say Station 6 located at the corner of Prospect and Fremont Streets and the Mounted Unit have served the community for decades, and their closure is a difficult, but necessary step. Mounted police officers will integrate into the patrol division. Firefighters from Station 6 will be redeployed to existing stations. Lancaster City Police Chief Richard Mendez and Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson expressed their appreciation for the longstanding service and contributions of Station 6 and the Mounted Unit. They assured that the changes are aimed at ensuring a necessary level of public safety while maximizing public dollars.