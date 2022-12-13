Lancaster’s Mayor Reacts To Recent Shootings

LANCASTER – Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace issued a statement regarding the recent shootings in the city. She said there have been four separate shootings in the last 14 days, which is very unusual and troubling. Sunday night’s shooting was particularly difficult for the neighbors in the area of East Ross Street, who were asked to shelter in place for several hours. She thanked the residents for their assistance in maintaining public safety in the midst of a very stressful situation. Sorace also thanked the police for their very quick response as they were on scene within minutes of the call for “shots fired.” Sorace also offered up prayers for the victims of gun violence and said gun violence has no place in our community. Police will continue to do all it can to ensure public safety. Lancaster’s officers respond to emergencies 24/7/365, investigate and solve crimes of all levels, and, particularly of note, take illegal guns off the street. Sorace added, “I know it takes all of us to create a safe community. I am grateful for all the ways our city shows up to accomplish this goal.”