Lancaster’s Central Market Checked After Bomb Threat

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police responded yesterday to a threat received by Trip Advisor which stated a bomb was placed in Lancaster Central Market. Officers took immediate action working with Central Market to close and evacuate the area. The area was thoroughly cleared by explosives detection K-9 and two Dauphin County K-9s. After a search, nothing suspicious was located and the area was deemed safe for the public to return. Police say the incident is similar to multiple county and state threats that have been sent out over the last several weeks.