Lancaster Woman Perishes In Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police have released more information regarding a fatal crash in Lancaster County. At 1:03 p.m. on Monday, December 25, units responded to Wabank Road in the area of Rabbit Hill Lane in Lancaster Township for a report of a vehicle crash. Initial reports were that three vehicles were involved in the collision and there were multiple patients in need of medical attention. A female passenger, 27-year-old Karina Cruz-Camuy of Lancaster suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene. Four other occupants of various vehicles were taken to Lancaster General for injuries. One of the occupants was a minor and later transported to Hershey Medical Center. The driver of the third vehicle was reportedly uninjured. The roadway was closed until shortly after 6 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.