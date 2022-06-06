Lancaster Woman Charged With Voter Fraud

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman was charged with two forgery offenses after completing a mail-in voter ballot for her deceased mother. 60-year-old Cheryl Mihaliak faces charges of forgery and forgery of a ballot for illegally submitting a ballot for her mother in the May 2022 Democratic Primary. The discrepancy was noticed by a Lancaster County election official, who relayed the information to detectives on April 28. The mail-in ballot from Mihaliak’s mother was signed and dated April 26th. Information showed Mihaliak’s mother was deceased on April 14 and she was removed from voter rolls on April 25. Mihaliak requested both her and her mother’s ballots on March 17. Mihaliak said she knew who her mother was going to vote for and decided to cast her vote posthumously. If convicted of the counts, Mihaliak will not be able to vote for a term of four years from the date of the conviction.