Lancaster Wegman’s Theft Suspect Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a man, who is the suspect in a retail theft incident at Wegman’s located at 2000 Crossings Blvd. in Lancaster that occurred on Monday, June 16 around 11:41 p.m. Authorities released photos of the man and his vehicle and they can be seen at below. The man pushed a shopping cart loaded with over $1,100 of meat and seafood out of the store without paying and left in a white Ford Explorer. If you recognize the man, please call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, or you can leave an anonymous tip at their Crimewatch page.