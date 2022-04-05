Lancaster Uber Driver Convicted Of Pulling Gun On Passenger

LANCASTER – A Lancaster Uber driver was convicted of aggravated assault and simple assault after he threatened a passenger with a gun. 28-year-old Lorenzo Plauger faces a maximum of 14 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date. On August 30, 2020, around 7 p.m., police were dispatched to S. Franklin Street for a report of a robbery. The victim reported to be robbed by an Uber driver at gunpoint and that the suspect fled in his black Hyundai sedan. Plauger pulled into an alley way near 600 E. Mifflin Street and locked the doors of the vehicle before pulling out a handgun, pointing it at the victim and demanding money. The victim was able to grab the gun and fight it out of Plauger’s grip and then escaped. Police and the victim identified Plauger by looking into his Uber profile. Plauger was also charged with robbery, but found not guilty of the charge by the jury. The aggravated assault conviction, a second-degree felony, will prevent Plauger from possessing firearms.