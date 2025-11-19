Lancaster Teen’s Shooting Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster teen charged with shooting another juvenile will have his case proceed to county court. 16-year-old Jay-Quan Williams waived his preliminary hearing on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges. Williams is accused of shooting the victim near Culliton Park in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street on Oct. 8. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Video footage showed Williams interacting with a group of juveniles which included the victim. As the interaction became heated, Williams can be heard on the video asking the victim if he wanted to die before brandishing a weapon. When the victim walked away, Williams can be seen firing a single shot before fleeing. Williams is being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.