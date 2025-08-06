Lancaster Stabbing Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster city man charged with stabbing a man to death during a robbery will have his case proceed to county court after waiving his preliminary hearing. 54-year-old Shawn Jones is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, and robbery. Jones is accused of stabbing 59-year-old Allan Hess to death at a residence in the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Lancaster on Jan. 7, 2013. DNA testing identified Jones, who was already serving a state prison sentence for unrelated charges, as a suspect in a murder in 2024. Jones admitted to police that he had stabbed Hess to death after he was confronted while attempting to steal a television. He also provided details of the crime scene to police that had not previously been released to the public. Jones remains in state prison.