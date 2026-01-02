Lancaster Stabbing Case Goes To County Court

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman charged with stabbing a man in a downtown assault will have her case proceed to county court. 31-year-old Paige Craig waived a preliminary hearing of charges of aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime. Craig is accused of stabbing the victim in the 400 block of South Duke Street the evening of Nov. 29. Police encountered the victim blocks away shortly after 8:30 p.m. with multiple cuts to his hand and wrist. The victim told police two individuals wearing all black had attacked him. Video footage from the area showed a woman resembling Craig assaulting the victim with a knife before fleeing in a vehicle registered to the victim’s nephew. Police encountered Craig driving the same vehicle outside her residence in the 300 block of Beaver Street. Lewis also observed a bloodied pocket knife wedged between the vehicle’s driver’s seat and gear shift. In a subsequent interview with police, Craig admitted to having attacked the victim. Craig is currently free after posting $10,000 bail.