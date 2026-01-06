Lancaster Shots Fired Incident Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man is facing charges after a shots-fired incident. Shortly after midnight on January 1, Lancaster City Police officers heard gunshots from the area of the 700 block of S. Marshall Street. Once on scene, witnesses helped officers locate a residence that had shell casings on their property. The home was searched with consent and a firearm was located in a neighbor’s trash can. As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Melvin Lebron-Figueroa has been charged with a person not to possess a firearm, carrying firearms without a license, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and discharge of firearms. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison.