Lancaster Shooting Suspect Sought By Police

LANCASTER – A suspect involved in a July 17th shooting in Lancaster is being sought. Police responded around 3 a.m. outside of Legacy Nightclub at 317 N. Queen Street and found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and ultimately released. Charges have been filed against the alleged shooter, 36-year-old Laquan Larue of Lancaster. He faces aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other charges. A warrant has been issued for Larue’s arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or the events that occurred on the morning of July 17th are encouraged to call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.